Big Yard woman: ‘Value us like oil and gas’

File photo: Friends comfort 80-year-old Olive Clarke, great grandmother of Naomi Nelson, 14, one of three people killed in a police-involved shooting at Big Yard, Carenage early this month. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

FOR 20 years, Big Yard in Carenage has had the same MP and the same levels of crime.

This was the claim of former Big Yard resident Marsha Riley Walker, who spoke at the UNC's Monday Night Forum and hit the area's MP, the Prime Minister, for not doing anything to improve life in her childhood hometown.

She pleaded with the government to value residents as much as they value oil and gas, during her address at the forum at the Diego Martin North Secondary School.

Recalling the shootout between police and gunmen in Big Yard earlier this month, in which three people, including a 14-year-old schoolgirl, were killed, Walker said daily life in that area is a "challenge," as she claimed neglect by Rowley.

Saying she laments every time people praise her for having moved out of Big Yard, her home neighbourhood, she called for betterment for the area so no one would feel they need to leave.

She recalled the first time she tried to order fast food, only to be told that deliveries are not made to Big Yard.

“I was already attending a so-called prestige school when I moved into Big Yard, but quickly learnt all would not be equal.

“My mother, brother and I shared a ten-by-ten room which needed to be tightly locked at all times, because nearby was a man who at the time sold any and everything he could find his hands on to feed his drug addiction.

“I had to move out of Big Yard very early if I wanted to achieve my dreams. That robbed my of Aunty Jenny teaching me to sew. I miss Aunty Judy’s food. I miss my maternal family,” she cried. Now a parent, Walker said she is sorry she cannot even take her child to Big Yard to spend time with family.

“I feel the need to be distant for fear of stray bullets making my daughter 'collateral damage.' I hate with a passion that I cannot leave her there to enjoy weekends with her cousins. Crime robbed me of the opportunity to be as close to them as I wanted growing up, and 20 years later it is now robbing her of that closeness. Twenty years later, same MP, same crime!”

She said Big Yard deserved to have lawyers and doctors by the multitude. "We deserve to be paid big dollars for our trade and own multi-million-dollar companies. The talent and the brainpower that resides in Diego Martin is akin to oil in the ground that has never been explored. It is time someone pay attention to our skills, talent and ambition, like they value oil and natural gas.”

Riley Walker said residents didn’t deserve to have overflowing, uncollected garbage.

“Dr Rowley, it is time for you to be served your eviction notice,” she declared.

She urged all to vote for a leader who believes in youngsters as she pointed to UNC head and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

“Let’s join with the UNC and get the young people of Diego Martin and all TT working again.”

After the deadly shootout in Big Yard, Rowley visited the area where he was met by angry residents who demanded that he act to make the police account for the shootout.

In a video recording of his visit, which was uploaded to social media, residents told Rowley if nothing was done about the shooting, his days as MP would be over and nobody wearing a red shirt (the colour of the PNM) would be safe if they came to BigYard.

Up to press time, police sources said the shootout was still being investigated, but no one – police or civilian – has been detained or charged in connection with the incident.

The Police Complaints Authority (PCA) is also said to be doing an independent investigation.