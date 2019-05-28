Bandleader Cameron’s life celebrated

Mourners carry the coffin of David Cameron, Trini Revellers' band leader held at the Church of Assumption Long Circular Road, Maraval on Tuesday. Photos: Vidya Thurab

Hundreds of family and friends gathered at the Church of the Assumption in Maraval ths morning to celebrate the life of David Cameron, leader of large mas band Trini Revellers.

Under his leadership the band was extremely successful, and that was reflected in the presence of a number of people who played or brought sections in the original Trini Revellers mas band.

Daughter Genille Cameron, who eulogised her father, described him as an amazing, generous, caring, lively and giving person. She said she and her siblings were taught by their father always to be good to people and keep moving forward.

She added he had a good understanding and the advice, knowledge and expertise he imparted to them were invaluable.

She said: “He just wanted to create change and have an impact on people’s lives.”

Genille spoke of the various boards Cameron was on. He held positions in Esso Standard Oil SA, Shell Trinidad, TT Oil Co and TT National Petroleum Marketing Company, as well as the NHA Credit Union, TT Association of Responsible Persons (TTARP) and the Carnival Bands Association (TTCBA).

All during those times, Genille said he was very much a part of his children’s lives, teaching them about life and business, encouraging and praising their accomplishments, supporting them through difficult times, and always with a positive attitude.

Genille said in the past year her father had been through much, but to her he will always be her mentor, and, as for her siblings, an icon, so much to aspire to and a legend.

But the memory of her father that stood out the most was the day he took her pillow and sheet and gave them to a homeless man at his front door. She said her father made people feel appreciated. He was always ready to help, and felt all should be treated equally.

After speaking about Cameron’s love for action movies, artistes like the Gypsy Kings, Neil Diamond, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston and Celine Dion, and his scandalous laugh, she closed by saying: “Daddy gave us everything. Spoilt too bad. He was our superhero.

"He always told us, never give up, and anything you want keep pushing for it, and if you really want it, it will happen. Daddy was our source of comfort. I love you daddy.”

Officiating priest Deacon Derek Walcott said on May 20, the day Cameron died, Jesus took Cameron so he could be with Him.

Two things about Cameron stood out for Walcott. The first, he said, was, “David was a lover of family, friends, his grandsons and all who played mas with him. He left a legacy of love.”

The second was that Cameron liked to help people.

“He was always helping somebody. He was a person who, through his actions, was a witness to the power of love.”

Unfortunately when talking about the family man Cameron was, and likening it to this year’s road march, Walcott mixed up the artistes who sang Famalay, attributing the song to Bunji, Machel Montano and, instead of Mr Killer, Skinny Fabulous. But the congregation quickly forgave him.

Philip and Marie Cartar were responsible for most of the singing during the funeral mass, while at the end of the service, the original Kaiso Stars, of which Cameron was a member, played and sang a number of old-time calypsoes and a couple of spiritual numbers outside the church as mourners filed out.

Cameron was cremated at the St James Crematorium.