Australia High Commission donates green bench

Members of the Australian High Commission, the Flying Tree Environmental Managemen, and the Diego Martin Regional Corporation pose for a group photo with the newly-installed green bench.

THE Australian High Commission in Port of Spain has donated a green bench made from 10,000 plastic bottles to TT. In recent months, the commission's staff collected thousands of plastic bottles and the bench, made by Flying Tree Environmental Management, was installed at the Moka Triangle on May 22, near the high commissioner’s residence.

At the bench’s unveiling, Australian High Commissioner John Pilbeam said installing it was a way of commemorating Australia’s friendship with TT, said a media release.

“This year, we’re celebrating 45 years of diplomatic relations, but our friendship is much older and deeper than that,” he said. He mentioned the establishment of Australia’s first office on South Quay, Port of Spain, in 1951, and the first Test match between Australia and the West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval – a draw, though Everton Weekes, Clyde Walcott and Neil Harvey all made centuries. But a real highlight for him was Brian Lara’s investiture into the Order of Australia in Port of Spain ten years ago by the then Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd.

The eight-foot bench fits three people comfortably, weighs almost one tonne and has been painted light green to match its leafy surroundings. A colourful sign includes pictures of birds and flowers from Australia and TT.

Speaking at the event, Diego Martin councillor Andy Felicien welcomed the new bench, which will provide a place to rest as well as keep many plastic bottles out of drains, beaches and landfills. Felicien said he hoped to see other community groups partner to create more benches from plastic bottles in the Diego Martin area. Also attending were members of Flying Tree, including manager Juan Andrade, as well as commission's staff members.

Photos courtesy the Australian High Commission