All Stars, Farmer Nappy for DWTS

Darryl "Farmer Nappy" Henry's 2019 song, Hookin' Meh is a Carnival favorite dominating ariwaves and fetes.

MULTIPLE National Panorama champs, Massy All Stars and Farmer Nappy will be the headline acts at Dining With The Saints (DWTS) when it comes off at the St Mary’s College compound on June 15.

Making a guest appearance will be The St Mary’s College Steel Orchestra, one of the finalists in this year’s school’s Panorama competition.

Produced by the St Mary’s College Past Students’ Union for the past 20 years, this year’s edition will again feature over 100 chefs, most of whom are past students of the college.

The chefs come together every year to show off their culinary skills and claim bragging rights as they set out to raise funds for the college.

DWTS has become popular because of the excellent standard of its various facets. The quality of the dishes served up by the chefs is a major attraction as is the wide range of the offerings.

Among some of the high-profile chefs who will engage in a friendly debate centred around whose dish is the best are Stuart Young, Vasant Bharath, Colm Imbert, Mariano Browne, David Lee, Gerry Hadeed and attorney general Faris Al-Rawi.

There will be also be a number of door prizes.

Secure parking will be available at nearby locations and a free shuttle service between the car parks and the venue will be provided.

As with all events hosted by the college’s Past Students’ Union the proceeds will be used to fund capital projects at the college. On this occasion, the funds are ear-marked for the upgrade of the audio-visual room. Last year, the chemistry lab was upgraded and refurbished.

Tickets are available at the Past Students’ office and from all members of the organising committee.