Water issues in PoS

Photo: Roger Jacob

THE WATER and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has advised that it will take up to a day for the pipe borne water supply in Port of Spain and environs to normalise following a delay in works.

WASA, in a release, advised of a further delay in the completion of works to relocate two transmission mains along the Beetham Highway, between the Lighthouse and Abattoir Road in the vicinity of the Public Transport Service Corporation compound. WASA reported that, though the substantive work on the two transmission mains has been completed, final civil work is ongoing and is to be completed by 2pm Monday.

"Affected customers in Port of Spain and environs are also advised that it may take up to 24 hours for the scheduled pipe borne water supply to normalize to some affected areas after the works have been completed. A limited truck borne supply is available with priority given to schools, medical institutions and homes for the aged."

WASA advised motorists that while the west-bound carriageway of the Beetham Highway between the Lighthouse and Abattoir Road will be re-established to three lanes during the morning of Monday only one lane will be open to traffic along the east-bound carriageway with the full restoration of three lanes scheduled for Monday at 2pm.

"Where possible, motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes including the Lady Young Road or South Quay to bypass the work site to avoid traffic delays. Motorists are also asked to proceed with caution in the vicinity of the job site and obey the instructions of police officers on duty."

WASA advised for further information or assistance, customers can contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420/4426. WASA apologised for the inconvenience and thanked customers for their patience and understanding.