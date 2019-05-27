Wasa works on water main

Photos: Roger Jacob

ROGER JACOB

Work continues apace on the 42-inch WASA water main, that has left many dry taps in Port of Spain, today.

Planned weekend works have caused unforeseen inconvenience for Monday morning commuters and motorist, travelling along the Beetham Highway, near to the Lighthouse in Port of Spain.

When Newsday visited the site at around 10.15am, on the southeastern perimeter wall of the PTSC compound, no one could confirm the completion time for the project, as the previous extension of midnight yesterday was given.