Villager charged 9 years after double murder

NINE years after a young couple was gunned down at Cunapo Main Road in Biche, a 42-year-old villager has been charged with the murders.

Gardener Rishi Jawahir is expected to appear before a Rio Claro magistrate today, charged with the murders of Shantel Byer, 16, and her boyfriend, Jevon Ferris Murray, 20. On June 19, 2010, the two were walking on Cunapo Main Road, where they were ambushed and shot dead.

Byer lived at Tunapuna and Murray at Biche.

A release today from the police said investigations into the double murder recently reopened, considering the arrest of Jawahir at his home on May 20. He faces additional charges of having a gun and ammunition.

On Sunday, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul gave instructions for police to formally charge Jawahir.

Acting ASP Sean Dhilpaul of the Homicide Bureau Region II led the investigation and PC Adrian Hercules laid the charges.