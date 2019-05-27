Victims in triple murder at Penal believed to be from Point Fortin

THE three men shot and killed in a car last night at Penal are believed to be from Point Fortin.

The bodies were taken today to the Forensic Sciences Centre at St James where relatives are expected to confirm the identities.

Police said one may have been recently released from prison, having served a term for a capital offence.

They said shortly after 8 pm on Sunday, residents of Fazal Avenue in Penal heard multiple gunshots and found the motionless men with gunshot wounds in a parked silver Mazda 3 car.

The driver was slumped on the steering wheel which caused the horn to blare continuously.

Minutes after the shooting, residents recorded the men inside the car and circulated videos on social media.

Penal police and head of the South Western Division Snr Supt Deonarine Basdeo visited and searched for the killer/s.

Police from Homicide Bureau Region III among them Supt Winchester, ASP Persad and Insp Corrie, also visited and spoke to several people.

The triple murder was the latest at Fazal Avenue. In February last year, Monica Gumbs was shot and killed. In December 2015, her 57-year-old common Michael Matthews, also called "Shortman" and "Sprainy", was shot to death in front of their home as he was returning from a parang lime.

Seven months earlier, in May 2015, Gumbs’ nephew Roger Romain, 35, who lived next door was shot and killed. Gumbs, in December 2015, had told Newsday that people were wrongly accusing Matthews for the killing.