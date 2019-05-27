Valencia man’s decomposing body found

File photo

A Valencia man discovered his cousin's body in the Cumaca ForestSunday morning.

Police said Devon Paponette was on his way to catch crabs in the forest at around 11 am when he stumbled across the body of his cousin, Richard Paponette, 47.

Paponette ran home and told relatives, then called the police.

Police from the Valencia post saw Richard's body was decomposng, but could still see his left wrist was almost severed and some fingers on his right hand had been chopped.

Paponette reportedly told police he had not seen his cousin for some time before finding his body.