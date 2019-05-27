TT researcher wins Rosemary Pope Award For helping reduce prostate cancer deaths…

Dr Michelle Maxine King-Okoye, left, with her husband Dr Steve Okoye. King-Okoye received the Rosemary Pope Award from the University of Surrey.

EMERLINE GORDON

Dr Michelle Maxine King-Okoye was born in Couva, and from the age of four, her desire was always to become a doctor. When asked by her parents, Louise King and Algernon King what she wanted to become when she grows up, her reply was always, “I will like to be a doctor.”

Because of her passion and love for humanity and her desire to make a difference in the lives of others, especially here in TT, while in her early 20s, King-Okoye went and pursued her associate degree in general nursing with COSTAATT in 2000, and in 2003 she graduated with honours. From 2008-2010 she went on to do a bachelor’s degree in oncology nursing at the University of the West Indies, in collaboration with Mc Master’s University in Canada. During the years 2011-2012, she did her MSc degree in cancer care and education at the University of Surrey in the UK. And from 2012-2013 she assisted the Ministry of Health in developing post graduate training programmes in TT. Now in her early 40s, King-Okoye’s dream of becoming a doctor has finally materialised after she graduated in April 2019 with a PhD in health sciences/oncology at the University of Surrey.

King-Okoye recently received the Rosemary Pope Award, which is an award from the University of Surrey, within the School of Health Sciences, for her outstanding thesis which made a significant and outstanding contribution to the study of healthcare education and practice, policy, and education.

Newsday met King-Okoye four years ago in Tobago where she was at the time conducting her research on prostate cancer among adult males at the Scarborough General Hospital. In a recent interview with King-Okoye after completing her PhD, we shared the following conversation:

Newsday: What inspired you to pursue studies in this particular field?

King-Okoye: While working as a full-time lecturer at the University of the West Indies, St Augustine, I was given the opportunity to supervise students’ clinical observership at Mount Vernon Cancer Centre, Royal Marsden as well as Imperial hospitals within the United Kingdom. This experience opened my eyes to the dreaded disease of prostate cancer and also inspired me to pursue research in cancer care to the black and minority ethnic groups. What I observed was that these groups were under-represented in the Caribbean as well as internationally. My other inspiration came from Dr Anne Arber, the lecturer who interviewed me for my postgraduate studies. It was during the interview that my passion was further aroused to pursue my studies in this field as she pledged her commitment to support my vision.

Newsday: What was your purpose for doing this programme?

King-Okoye: My purpose for doing this (doctorate) programme stems from the fact that I wanted to develop myself professionally and to conduct prostate cancer research which was lacking in TT. I viewed providing early diagnosis to help men suffering from prostate cancer as something that was very critical to their total well-being as well as that of their families. I also wanted to explore their experiences on their journey of prostate cancer.

Newsday: Was this always your passion?

King-Okoye: Helping the sick to recover from their illnesses has always been my first love and passion. Prior to working as a researcher and as a lecturer, I have worked and gained experience as a registered nurse within varied specialities, such as emergency care, critical care and cancer care within both TT and the UK. My passion towards helping the sick remains unchanged as being involved in cancer research, healthcare education and policy making will not only save lives but reduce the burden of cancer experienced by patients and their families.

Newsday: Who were your mentors?

King-Okoye: My mentors were Dr Anne Arber and Professor Sara Faithfull, lecturers at the University of Surrey.

Newsday: What primary and secondary schools you attended while living in TT?

King-Okoye: I attended the Couva Anglican Primary school, Couva Junior Secondary school and Carapichaima Senior Comprehensive school. I wish to highlight that the choice of school which one attends does not determine the level of your success. It is all about aligning yourself with God’s purpose for your life. One must also have that drive, ambition and perseverance if you want to succeed in life. You need to also surround yourself with positive people that support your vision.

Newsday: What were your challenges and rewards which you encountered during your studies?

King-Okoye: The journey for me was more rewarding than it was challenging, reason being, I was privileged to have my son with me – though he was in the womb at the time. He was my study companion throughout the programme. Just knowing that he was there with me was very comforting, and this helped me to keep my focus.

Also, being able to conduct research interviews with our own Afro-Caribbean men and their partners right here in our twin island republic made me more empathic towards removing barriers to timely care.

Newsday: How do you plan to use your wealth of knowledge in order to better the lives of humanity?

King-Okoye: I have started disseminating the findings of my research via conference presentations both locally (within the UK) and internationally (within Europe and North America). I have also published two articles in high impact journals and will continue to raise awareness of prostate cancer within TT and the wider Caribbean as well as on an international level. My post-doctoral work will be geared towards health promotion and policy-making within cancer care.

Newsday: What advice would you give to someone who wants to pursue studies in a particular field but does not feel motivated to do so?

King-Okoye: My advice to them will be to pray and ask God for his help and guidance. They also need to encourage themselves. Sometimes there might not be someone around to support and encourage you. So, in this case you must be strong for yourself.

Newsday: Who are the people that you would consider as key to your success?

King-Okoye: Firstly, I thank God for giving me the ability to accomplish all that I have. Secondly, I wish to thank my husband, Dr Steve C Okoye Jr for his friendship and continued support. Special thanks go to my parents, especially my mother who travelled to the UK on several occasions throughout the programme just to render her unwavering support. I also wish to acknowledge and give thanks to the Government of TT for supporting my vision towards improving health delivery and healthcare in our country.