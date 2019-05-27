Top TT players to miss Japan friendly, Gold Cup

Sheldon Bateau

TT's senior men's football team will be missing a number of key players for the upcoming friendly against Japan on June 5 and for the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup, which kicks off next month.

TT head coach Dennis Lawrence made the announcement at a media conference at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, today. The national team will be without the experienced duo of central defender Sheldon Bateau and midfielder Ataullah Guerra for the Gold Cup that will be held from June 15 to July 7. USA will host most of the matches with some matches being held in Jamaica and Costa Rica.

Bateau is unavailable because of personal reasons concerning his Nor­we­gian club Sarps­borg 08 FF and Guerra will not play because of "issues that are beyond our control" according to Lawrence.

TT will play Japan at the Toyota Stadium, in Japan, followed by another friendly against Canada on June 10, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Midfielder Joevin Jones, is expected to play at the Gold Cup, but will not play against Japan because of US visa issues.