The labour struggle continues

TTUTA

AS THE countdown to Labour Day continues, a cursory view of the labour landscape does not paint an encouraging picture.

Retrenchment continues unabated in several sectors of the economy, with workers having to pay the ultimate price for economic adjustments.

Institutions established to defend the rights of workers, such as the Industrial Court, continue to fend off attacks from the employer class with calls for adjustments in the legislative framework to give even more power to employers.

The promised package of labour reform legislation continues to be only that. Demonisation of unions continues to be a favourite pastime of many influential figures in the society.

Against this backdrop, unions prepare to engage in Labour Day observances from a divided front, with political allegiances taking precedence over the rights of workers. Ego and power intoxication continue to supersede duty, making union bashing all the more easy.

In too many instances, unions neglect their duties as defenders of principles of social justice, equity and democracy. While capitalist forces amalgamate and merge to maximise profits, trade unions remain divided – unable and in many instances unwilling to consolidate forces toward the pursuit of a common workers’ agenda.

It is no secret that the respect that unions once commanded has diminished, especially so in the last two decades. As a people, we have forgotten that the unions played a pivotal role in our struggle for independence and the subsequent constitutional rights we all enjoy, not just as workers but as citizens of a free and democratic society.

We take such rights for granted at our own peril, not realising that human rights and freedoms, if not jealously guarded and defended, will just as easily be lost. Given the global political landscape, the signs and threats to human rights and democracy are increasing at an alarming rate and if we are not sufficiently vigilant, these hard-fought rights can be eroded in quick time.

In the defence of worker rights, unions must be in the vanguard of democracy and human rights, for these issues are not mutually exclusive. While the temptation to align to political parties and their ideologies can be quite strong, this must never be done to the detriment or negligence of worker rights.

Solidarity along common core worker issues is our only option given the avalanche of attacks on trade unions and their leaders. While individual unions may not be able to challenge the economic might of conglomerates and super corporations, the collective strength of unions have been and continue to be our most feared and potent weapon.

Unions must of necessity embark upon a targeted programme of worker education since worker ignorance, selfishness and individualism provide fertile grounds for exploitation by unscrupulous employers.

Labour Day must not be seen and treated as just another holiday for a beach or river lime, nor should it only be for labour leaders to espouse political rhetoric, which, given our polarised political culture, does more to alienate workers, especially the younger ones.

All workers, regardless of class, must meaningfully engage in activities to mark this day, in tribute to the labour struggles of the past as well as a means of safeguarding the worker rights we seemingly take for granted.

Labour education must infiltrate our schools as part of the programme of citizenship education. Our young ones ostensibly have neither a minimal sense of history nor an appreciation for the rights and freedoms they enjoy.

Social media and the ease with which misinformation is shared represents a fixation point for the average youth, marginalising issues of democracy and human rights into near oblivion until it is sometimes too late.

Such labour education programmes must debunk the myths that unions only defend low productivity, unpunctuality and irregularity. They must emphasise the role of unions in the maintenance and preservation of democracy and democratic principles, which is especially important given the ease with which media houses are swayed by political/corporate inducements. Even the courts in some instances cannot be relied upon to ensure that social justice prevails.

Workers themselves must understand the power they wield and that their participation and involvement in union activities safeguard their own interests. This is the only way in which they can ensure their voices are heard.

They must demand their right to union membership and collective bargaining in every sector of the economy. Denial of such rights must be met with staunch resistance. No company, especially those owned by the State, must be able to boast of preserving a non-unionised environment.