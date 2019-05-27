'Tattoo' killed in motorbike accident at South Oropouche

Motorcyclist and tattoo artist Robert "Tattoo" Seales was killed last night in an accident in South Oropouche near the Shore of Peace (Mosquito Creek) cremation site.

Police said the 47-year-old was riding his bike at the South Trunk Road when he crashed into concrete barriers at about 10.30 pm. He was thrown several feet, landed on the ground and died.

Several passers-by stopped to help but Seales, who lived at Montrose in Chaguanas, was unresponsive.

No one else was injured.

South Oropouche police are investigating.

As news of the death broke, several people took to social media to express condolences.

The acronym RIP traditionally means rest in peace, but many bikers use it to mean "ride in peace,", "return if possible" and "ride in paradise."

One social media user said: "Our brother, our friend, it comes with a heavy heart we say Ride In Peace. Our condolences go out to your entire family and friends. You may be gone but never forgotten."

Another wrote, "He was a great soul and will live on in our memories forever. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends. Ride In Peace."