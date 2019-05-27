Singing Sandra to be honoured Fundraising concert for Tobago domestic violence centre

Singing Sandra will be a special awardee at a fundraising concert to build a centre for domestic violence in Tobago.

TWO-TIME Calypso Monarch Sandra "Singing Sandra" Des Vignes Millington will be the special awardee at a fundraising concert to build a centre for victims of domestic violence and abuse in Tobago.

Shatter the Silence and Begin the Healing takes place on June 8 at the Little Carib Theatre, Woodbrook.

The event co-ordinator, calypsonian Georgia "The Messenger" Mc Intyre, said Singing Sandra was chosen because through her 1987 song Sexy Employees (better known as Die With My Dignity) she was one of the first women to raise awareness about sexual harassment in the workplace.

"Her whole attitude is about the empowerment of women. She has the persona of a strong individual and a mother figure which we really admire."

The event is a fundraiser for Women of Substance, a non-profit organisation which supports victims of domestic violence and abuse and facilitates education and awareness programmes/events on domestic violence. It plans to build a women’s empowerment centre for victims of domestic violence in Tobago. The centre will house abused women who have both female and male children.

McIntyre said: "It is really an admirable thing to contribute to. Domestic violence and child sexual abuse don't seem to be going away. We need to provide a space for victims to get a refuge and make a change. So I really encourage people to come out and support."

She said Onika Mars was the woman with the vision for Woman of Substance and a victim of domestic violence who is not afraid to stand and speak out.

Mars said in a statement: “I was frowned upon when I spoke out, with lots of folks saying that I am putting my business out there, but it's not about me (because) domestic violence is no longer my business but everybody's business. God gave me a vision and I promised him to walk in obedience and I did. I have no regrets. So many women appear normal but they are hurting and broken and Women of Substance are helping them in one way or another.

"Women of Substance looks forward to doing greater things as we continue to educate and empower victims of domestic violence and abuse. We will continue to blaze the trail. We are trendsetters.”

Performers at the event will include 2018 National Calypso Queen Stacey Sobers-Abraham, 2012 National Calypso Queen Karen Eccles, Alana "Lady Watchman" Sinette-Khan, Kerine "Tiny" Williams-Figaro, Marsha "Lady Adana" Davis-Clifton, calypsonian/soca artiste Shradah Mc Intyre and singer and guitarist Destiny Charles.

The event will also feature the release of the calypso video Me Too by McIntyre. She explained it is about raising awareness of domestic violence and child sexual abuse and to further empower victims of these crimes to stand and speak out.

Tickets cost $200 and are available from The Book Source, Gatacre Street, Woodbrook, from McIntyre at 775-1423 and 388-0455, or the Little Carib box office on the day. Cocktails are at 7.30, the show starts at 8pm and there is secure parking.