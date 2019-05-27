Sangre Chiquito man shot twice in face

Police are investigating the shooting of a Sangre Chiquito man at his home this morning.

They said Sham Manhood, 47, was at his James Smart Village home at about 8.10 when he was approached by two men.

One shot Manhood twice, after which they ran away and were seen escaping in a green car.

Neighbours took Manhood to the Sangre Grande Hospital where he is being treated for two gunshot wounds to his face. He is in critical condition.