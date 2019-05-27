Rowley to US, Europe

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

THE Prime Minister yesterday began an overseas trip to the UK, Netherlands and US to meet energy companies operating in TT, said a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).

It said Rowley was departing for Netherlands via London on yesterday.

“Dr Rowley will lead a delegation to Shell's headquarters where an agreement will be signed with the energy company,” referring to the Dutch energy giant.

“The Prime Minister will also visit BP's headquarters in London, and EOG Resources and Shell in Houston, Texas.”

The delegation includes Energy Minister Franklin Khan, Minister in the OPM Stuart Young, and Minister in Finance Ministry Allyson West.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert will act as Prime Minister until Rowley's return, which date was not given in the statement which also did not give his full travel itinerary.