Roget: 'Unprecedented number of workers sent home'

OWTU President Ancel Roget and the leadership of national trade unions, during the launch of "Unveiling - The Truthh" the theme for this year's Labour Day march. Photo by Roger Jacob

JOINT Trade Union Movement (JTUM) leader Ancel Roget says an unprecedented number of workers have been sent home since Labour Day 2018.

"(They) have been displaced from their jobs. Families decimated. And (because of) the suffering to the people of TT and working people and the attempt to decimate trade unions (and) the anti-trade union approach to wipe trade unions off the map of TT, it is significant that we have a concise launch and execute a massive Labour Day June 2019."

He was speaking Monday at the launch of Labour Day 2019 at the Communication Workers Union offices, Port of Spain.

He said at the massive rally at Charlie King Junction, Fyzabad, the JTUM leadership will communicate the pain and the suffering that people are feeling throughout TT and the impact of the massive retrenchments of thousands and thousands of workers who "are today without a job and today without hope of a job."

Roget said the trade union movement is struggling for a better TT, not just for workers and members, but for the country.

The theme for Labour Day 2019 is "Unveiling the Truth: We Demand Justice For All," and Roget said JTUM will be dealing with fake news and misrepresentations of the facts which have been used by employers to retrench workers.

He said while citizens fight among themselves and are "chained up" by politicians, "the one per cent laugh at all of us" all the way to the bank. He added while people were told they have to sacrifice, "Look at who getting all the contracts."

Roget said too many people were unemployed in this country and JTUM stood in defence of them.