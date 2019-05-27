Privy Council writes to AG on Anand complaint

Attorney General Faris Al Rawi. Photo by Angelo M. Marcelle

ATTORNEY General Faris Al-Rawi has been told that his written complaint to the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council about his predecessor Anand Ramlogan’s involvement in Petrotrin’s multi-million-dollar lawsuit in the Malcolm Jones claim, “though important,” was irrelevant to the outcome of the appeal before it.

On May 20, Louise di Mambro, Registrar of the Privy Council, wrote to Al-Rawi, acknowledging the receipt of his letter, dated April 11, on Ramlogan’s role in Petrotrin’s decision to sue Jones over the failed gas-to-liquids World GTL plant.

The Attorney General wrote to the Judicial Committee after the appeal by UNC activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj, who is seeking disclosure of witness statements used by Petrotrin to discontinue the lawsuit against the company’s former executive chairman.

After the Privy Council’s hearing of the appeal, Al-Rawi held a press conference, saying he intended to write to the law lords to complain that Ramlogan, who represented Maharaj at the Privy Council, told them “boldfaced untruths” during the hearing. He said Ramlogan was not being truthful when he said he demitted office as AG in 2014, and when Ramlogan said it was Cabinet that took the decision to initiate legal action against Jones.

At the hearing in March, the law lords expressed “an element of discomfort” over Ramlogan’s appearance in the matter.

However, in her response to the AG on behalf of the judges who presided over the appeal in the London court, di Mambro said of Al-Rawi’s letter, “Whether it entirely corresponds with what the Board was told at the hearing is not a matter which it intends to pursue. This correspondence, though important, is thankfully irrelevant to the outcome of the appeal.”

She also told him that she was instructed by the board “to do no more than to place all these letters carefully on file.”

Di Mambro also referred to letters written to the Privy Council by Maharaj’s lead counsel, Richard Clayton, QC, in which he did not did not dispute Ramlogan’s role in Petrotrin’s decision to sue Jones.

“He rightly says that there is no suggestion that Mr Ramlogan’s role in it was improper.”

In a letter dated March 29, Clayton explained that after the issue was raised during the opening stage of the appeal hearing, Ramlogan checked his records and sought to provide clarification.

Clayton said the decision to begin legal proceedings against Jones, on April 19, 2013, was taken by Petrotrin’s board.

He said Petrotrin decided to start proceedings against Jones pursuant to a forensic probe started by the Cabinet into public concerns over the significant expenditure into the failed gas-to-liquid plant, and authorised the office of the Attorney General to assume conduct of the case on its behalf, on the understanding that the company would not be responsible for the legal costs.

Clayton also said Ramlogan “inadvertently” indicated to the board that he left office as AG in February 2014, when the correct date was February 2, 2015.

In his May 9 letter, Clayton told di Mambro that the AG’s letter on April 11 “was difficult to understand” and that the criticisms it made were “without substance.”

Clayton addressed Al-Rawi’s complaints about Ramlogan and pointed out to the registrar that the appeal before the court concerned Maharaj’s right of access to requested information under the Freedom of Information Act.

He also pointed out that the AG was not a party to the appeal and “it was not obvious” how his letter bears on the issues before the Privy Council.

On May 20, the Privy Council ruled that Maharaj had an arguable case for accessing the witness statements and allowed his appeal, saying based on the available evidence before it, there appeared some grounds for thinking the State's decision to abandon the case “may have been influenced by political factors.”

The witness statements were relied on by Petrotrin’s lawyer at the time, British Queen’s Counsel Vincent Nelson, which led to Petrotrin's deciding to withdraw the lawsuit against Jones.