Parkites meet Merry Boys in T20 quarters

NEWLY crowned national 50-overs champions Queen’s Park are hoping to add the T20 Festival title to their trophy cabinet when the quarter-finals of the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) tournament bowls off today.

The Parkites, who last won the title in 2016, face archrivals Merry Boys of Diego Martin from 6.30 pm in the second match of a double-header at the Brian Lara Stadium at Tarouba.

In the first clash, Alescon Comets come up against neighbours Endeavour Sports Club from 2 pm as teams battle for a total of $130,000 in cash prizes.

Queen’s Park coach David Furlonge said he is unfazed by the “favourites” tag after his team ousted defending champions Central Sports in the round of 16.

Furlonge said he is especially pleased with the form and readiness of his team, having recently overcome a Tarouba jinx by winning the TTCB 50-Overs title, courtesy of an 89-run triumph over First Citizens Clarke Road on May 19.

“We have an experienced bunch of cricketers who are keen to impress the national selectors, and also their CPL franchises so we expect to do well as they want to show how good they are in this format,” said Furlonge.

And he is not underestimating the challenge of Merry Boys whom he described as a “good team” which has the ability to beat any opponent on their day.

However, on paper, the Parkites list an impressive combination of outstanding talent and experience with the most notable being off-spinner Sunil Narine, fresh from his campaign in the IPL tourament in India.

Also in the squad are spinner Kharry Pierre, overseas players Odean Smith and Javon Searles, opener-captain Justin Guillen, national allrounder Yannic Cariah and batsman Tion Webster.

For Merry Boys, much will depend on their captain Mario Belcon, who struck an impressive half-century in the round of 16 against Prisons Sports Club.

Their left-handed wicketkeeper Amir Jangoo, a franchise player for the TT Knight Riders in the CPL has also been having a rich run with the bat.

In the opening encounter, qualifiers Endeavour Sports will be relying heavily on their St Lucian imports Mervyn Wells and Sabinus Emmanuel to advance to the final four.

Endeavour Sports Club president Ishwar Roopchand said he was optimistic that his team will be bolstered by the inclusion of both St Lucians for the crucial T20 encounter.

“Our bowling is our strength and we will be aiming to restrict Comets to a gettable total and then have a go at it. We knew that they are a top club while we compete in Premiership II, but we have played them before and have no fear of taking the fight to them,” said Roopchand.

He said he was happy with the performance of the squad so far including the captaincy of Stephen Shadick and contribution of batsman Chris Pattia, who along with opening bowler/batsman Wells and wicketkeeper Emmanuel, can change the course of the game in Endeavour’s favour.

The T20 quarter-finals continue tomorrow when Clarke Road play BFL from 2 pm followed by a clash between Preysal and 2019 Premiership champions PowerGen Sports Club.

The semifinals of the T20 Festival will be staged on Thursday, May 30 (Indian Arrival Day) and the final from 6.30 on Friday, May 31. All matches are at the Brian Lara Stadium.

The winners of the tournament collect $65,000 and the runners-up will get $35,000, while the losing semi-finalists pocket $15,000 each.

There will also be attractive incentives for patrons attending the matches with a door prize being offered each night. A token entrance fee of $20 will be charged for the quarter-finals; and $40 for the semi-finals, and final.

Children Under-12 will be allowed free admittance to the venue.