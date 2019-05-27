Pan Elders ready for ‘big league’

THE EDITOR: If the performance of Pan Elders at the recent Pan Spektakula does not convince the band’s management that it is “big league” stuff, I don’t know what will.

The band, a six-time winner in the medium band category of the national Panorama, has been winning rave reviews for its performance on Saturday night at Skinner Park, San Fernando.

I have wondered why this band that has the pedigree to move up to the top flight is content to “eat ah food” in the medium band category.

First Citizens Super Novas and NLCB Bucconeers have moved up. Could it be that the Pan Elders executive lacks the confidence?

KEITH ANDERSON, Port of Spain