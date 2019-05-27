One dead, another wounded in San Juan shooting

File photo

One man is dead and another wounded after a shooting in Laventille Road last night.

Police said Jeremy Simmons, 25, was liming with a group of friends at a dirt track in Boot Hill, at around 10 pm when a masked man approached the group and shot at them.

Simmons was shot in the head and stomach, while his friend Jade Donation, was shot in the stomach and left leg.

Residents took Simmons and Donation to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where Simmons died while receiving treatment, while Donation remains warded in stable condition.

Inquiries are continuing.