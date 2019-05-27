Mother of captured fugitive: Where is my son?

Olatungi Denbow

Despite his being captured by police on Saturday, the mother of escaped prisoner Olatungi Denbow claims she does not know where her son is being kept and is calling for an answer from the police.

Newsday spoke this afternoon to Vilma Denbow, who said she has yet to receive information on the condition of her son or his whereabouts after his capture in South Oropouche on Saturday afternoon.

She claims while she was asking at the Tunapuna Police Station where her son was being kept, one of the officers there was hostile to her.

"I was the one who was calling on him to surrender himself to the police, but yet I was met with attitude from one of the officers there. I haven't had any contact with him since he escaped and I don't even know where he is right now," the elder Denbow said.

She also claims the mother of Michael Findley, the second fugitive who was captured with her son on Saturday evening, was allowed to see her son and was even to take food for him at the Arouca Police Station, where he is being kept.

"I don't want to talk to him," she said. "I just want to know where he is and that he is okay. If possible I can even bring something for him to eat like what was done with Michael Findley. I am entitled to know at least that much."