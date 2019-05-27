Migrants should give proof of address Govt gives guidelines to Venezuelans

PROOF of address in TT is one of the documents to be supplied by individuals participating in the Venezuelan migrant registration process which begins on Friday, said a two-page statement on Frequency Asked Questions (FAQs) issued yesterday by the Ministry of Communications.

“Venezuelans who are in TT either legally or illegally must register,” the statement urged. The registration takes place from 7 am to 5 pm daily from May 31 to June 14 inclusive of weekends but excluding the Eid-ul-Fitr public holiday on June 5. The registration venues are Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain; Achievor’s Banquet Hall, 24 Adesh Drive, San Fernando; and Caroline Building, Wilson Road, Scarborough, Tobago.

The statement lists several personal identification documents that migrants should bring, but also says if those were missing they would be otherwise directed. The documents are listed as “birth certificate, cedula/identification card, passport, two passport-sized photographs, proof of address, marriage certificate (if applicable) and legal guardian document (if applicable.)”

As to whether one can register without the documents, the statement says that individuals must fill out forms online and print them, adding, “Persons without these documents will be directed accordingly at the registration centres.”

The statement says what happens at registration. “Applicants will be required to submit completed registration forms (giving their local addresses and contact information), have their photograph taken, and provide biometrics including fingerprints.

“Applicants are also required to swear to a statutory declaration that the information given is true and accurate.”

As to whether a registration card will be issued the same day, the statement said, “No. Applications will be assessed, after which applicants that have been approved will be issued registration cards.”