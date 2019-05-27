Maypole festival on Friday

THE National Parang Association (NPATT) is well known for its role in passing on the parang tradition to the younger generation with the annual school parang competitions. On Friday, the association will continue to do its part at its maypole festival, Colores y Baile. The event will take place at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, from 9 am-1 pm, with ten schools taking part in the competition.

NPATT PRO Henrietta Carter said each school must be represented by 15 students — 12 to dance the pole and three to hold the pole. Each child must have six yards of two-inch-wide satin ribbon in any colour.

“Teams are required to do the first dance routine, the swirl, and second dance routine, plaiting and unplaiting of the maypole, to La Gaita by the Lara Brothers. Teams are also asked to prepare one other dance routine, their own creation with their own song. The song must be submitted by May 29.”

She said schools are responsible for getting their maypole to the stadium on time on the day.

The maypole dance is generally known in many countries of the world and originates from ancient pagan spring rites as part of the fertility and procreation rituals. The ceremonial folk dance is performed around a tall pole garlanded with greenery or flowers, and hung with ribbons that are woven into complex patterns by the dancers.

Schools participating in the 2019 Maypole Festival

Brazil RC

Arima Girls' RC

Malabar RC

San Juan Girls' Government

San Juan Boys’ RC

Curepe (Fatima) RC

Morvant Anglican Primary

St Dominic’s Savio Boys’ RC

Newtown Boys’ RC

Newtown Girls’ RC