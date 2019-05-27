Learning Enrichment Centre working Over 90% of indisciplined students don't return

Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles, left, featured speaker and criminologist Renee Cummings, centre, and Administrator in Division of Education Sheryl Ann Solomon at a recent Principals' conference.

KINNESHA GEORGE-HARRY

The Tobago Learning Enrichment Centre is proving effective in remodelling the behaviour of wayward students.

Speaking during a recent PNM Tobago Council political meeting at the Hampden/Lowlands Multipurpose Facility, Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles, who also serves as Secretary of Education, said the results coming from the centre were “indeed encouraging.”

The centre is designed to help students with disciplinary problems who have been suspended from school. During the suspension, students are asked to be at the centre to help identify whatever issues that are affecting them and causing them to lash out.

Charles said since inception the centre has not been dealing with much repeat offenders.

He said, “This centre was opened in January… 82 students have been referred to date – 24 females and 58 males. Out of the 82 referred, only five have been forced to return. So, 77 students have been successfully able to move through that establishment and are on the way to behaviour modification.”

An optimistic Charles said "if the trend continues it may mean that we’re probably onto something."

The Secretary said the work at the centre is pivotal to "manage the potential crisis in respect of crime, criminal behaviour and deviancy on our island."

The Tobago Learning Enrichment Centre is located at Hope Farm Road, Hope and aims to address the growing concerns with violence, bullying and overall indiscipline in schools. The centre has been described as a space for children who are on suspension, have committed multiple offences, or who are in danger of being expelled from school.

The Division has said the centre allows for the provision of relevant activities for these students’ rehabilitation and social services support to facilitate a smooth re-entry to the classroom.

Speaking during the opening, then THA Administrator Jacqueline Job said students at the centre would be exposed to individual and group counselling and skill-building specially tailored for them.