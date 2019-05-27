Laventille man killed while liming

A 26-year-old Laventille man was killed while liming with friends at the Trou Macaque plannings on Sunday afternoon.

Police said Tafari Wilson, was with two friends at around 4.10 pm when a man, dressed in black, approached the trio and shot Wilson several times in the chest before entering a car and driving away.

Wilson's friends took him to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was declared dead.

Members of the Besson Street CID, Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) and homicide investigators visited the scene.