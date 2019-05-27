Increase of entrepreneurs in Tobago

Secretary for Community Development, Enterprise Development and Labour Marslyn Melville-Jack said between 2017 to present the Business Development Unit programme has distributed approximately two million grants to young business owners.

Melville-Jack said at the weekly post Executive Council media briefing, at the Victor E Bruce Complex, this is a part of division’s focus to accelerate the island’s development and to assist the growth of the private sector in Tobago.

She said through vocational skills programme within communities the island has seen an increase in entrepreneurs over the last two years.

“This is to facilitate capacity building and enterprise development among our residents. I am happy to report that an expansion of cost offerings and the introduction of day and evening classes moved enrolment from 500 in 2017 to 772 and 1059 in 2019,” she said.

She said even though there is now a registration fee of $100 for employed participants, there are currently over 1,300 people registered for 2019 classes.

“This registration process to date has accumulated well over $100,000. Many of the graduates of this programme have become established entrepreneurs in a variety of skilled areas. This is significant because we are realising that within our hands lies the ability to create our own wealth.”

The division has hosted five road markets between 2017 to 2019 around the island, giving small businesses an opportunity to showcase and sell their products and services. The division last week led a team of 24 entrepreneurs and four companies to Trinidad's Trincity Mall under the theme “Unveil, Discover, Invest Tobago.”

The exhibits included local teas, confectionery, skin and hair products, detergents, local fashions, punches, wines, smoked meats, tie dye fabrics, handbags and draperies to name a few. The companies also included in the exhibition were the Tourism Agency, the Festivals Commission, Crown Point Beach Hotel and Inez Investment.

“We would like to increase the awareness of market-ready business in Tobago. We will also like to tap into the Trinidad market, because we are aware we are just about 60 thousand persons whereas in Trinidad we have a ready market of 1.3 million persons. We also wish to forge sustainable business partnership between and among manufactures in Trinidad. We would also like to broaden the network reach for our entrepreneurs.”

She said she expected the domestic market will be introduced to the Tobago experience and explore the deals the island has to offer.