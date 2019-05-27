Hospitalised V’zuelan has no phone to call family

ONE of the Venezuelans found hiding last week in the forest at Palo Seco has been hospitalised with a skin infection. Both his feet were visibly swollen and Darwin Pereira, 29, who lives at Paloma in Tucupita, walked with a limp.

Speaking to Newsday today at the San Fernando General Hospital, Pereira said he spent days in the murky waters of the Orinoco River in Venezuela to make the illegal trip to Trinidad hoping for a better life.

He has been receiving intravenous therapy for the past week.

With a smile, Pereira said: "It is much better now. I am fine. We had to hide from the Guardia Nacional or they would have thrown us in jail for leaving illegally. Things are tough in Venezuela and I had to leave to try and save my family."

Germs from the river caused rashes on his feet and hands. Despite constant itching and severely dried skin, coupled with the lack of food, he was determined to reach Trinidad. He left his homeland at about 2 am on May 21.

Speaking in Spanish Pereira said he left behind his wife and their four children, ten, seven, two, and three months old.

"I lost my shoes in the water. I have not spoken to my wife or children since I reached here. She has no phone and I do not have a phone. But my sister told her that I am fine.

"I want my wife and family to know I am fine. When I can, I will contact them," Pereira said.

Pereira was among 101 illegal Venezuelans who hid in Palo Seco. They survived by eating mangoes and drinking coconut water and, earlier, hunting fish in the river. Except for one, police granted them orders of supervision which allowed them to leave custody, but they must report to the Immigration Department in July.

The Siparia Regional Corporation let them use Irwin Park Sporting Complex in Siparia as a temporary shelter.

Pereira, like the others at the shelter, received a medical check-up. He was taken to the nearby Siparia District Health Facility and later transferred to the hospital.

Many others went to stay with friends and families. Only a few are at the shelter, where retired champion boxer Kim Quashie, who works at the corporation, has been monitoring the situation and helping the immigrants.