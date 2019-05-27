Fire at La Brea

A fire at the Kaizen Environmental Services compound at the Labico Estate in La Brea yesterday.

ANOTHER bush fire is being blamed for destroying waste at an environmental waste company. This time, the fire was reported at the Kaizen Environmental Services compound at the Labico Estate in La Brea yesterday.

On Tuesday a bush fire incinerated three pits used for bio-hazardous waste in the Guapo landfill, Point Fortin.

Firemen believe the cause of that fire might have been a bush fire which spread to and lit one of the pits triggering a chain reaction. However, they were able to stop the fire from spreading.

According to a police report yesterday morning, workers at the Labico Estate heard an explosion then saw smoke and fire coming from the bushes near the work site.

That was followed by thick black billows of smoke.

Firemen were called to the scene and were able to extinguish the blaze and prevent the fire from spreading.

Police said no one was injured.

At the time of the fire, officials at the Rural Development and Local Government Ministry, via a Facebook post, advised citizens to be vigilant and proceed with caution when driving through the area.

Drivers using the area also stopped to videotape the fire, several videos were also uploaded to different social media sites.

Point Fortin police and firemen are investigating.