Family escapes kidnapping attempt, warns drivers of danger

After narrowly escaping a kidnapping attempt in Santa Cruz last night, a Central couple is calling on drivers to be cautious while driving after dark.

Newsday spoke to the couple, who said they were driving their car at around 8.10 pm from Maraval into Santa Vale, Santa Cruz, when a white Hyundai Elantra overtook their car and stopped in front of them.

Three men dressed in black exited the car and tried opening the passenger's side door and ordered the driver to unlock the door.

"It was a really frightening experience, especially since our 5-year-old son was sleeping in the back seat," said the 25-year-old woman.

"It's a good thing another car was coming up behind us. That seemed to frighten them (the men) off. I don't know what would have happened because that stretch of road between Maraval to Santa Cruz is very dark. We want drivers to be aware of this and keep all their doors locked."

The woman said her son slept through the ordeal.

They made a report at the St Joseph police station, which was later forwarded to Santa Cruz police.

"I couldn't even come out of the car to make the report because of how shaken I was. The police had to come out and take the statement from me."

The family said they did not know why they were targetted and said they were still frightened from the incident.

Santa Cruz police confirmed the the report and said they were investigating several leads into the incident.