Detailed screening process vital for local govt election

THE EDITOR: The election and campaign machinery will soon be in full swing. If followed to the letter we would have the local government elections first, followed by the general election next year.

It is expected that party groups will awaken from their slumber. There will be a jostling and lobbying for council positions.

Over the past six years I offered myself to serve at the local government level on the two occasions and was unsuccessful. I was not a nominee on the constituency executive’s list. My non-selection, however, did not deter or hinder me from doing community service. My passion to serve others was not thwarted.

The greater concern however is the need to select people who are endowed with that passion, will, determination and commitment to lift the standard of life in the community in which they belong.

The screening exercise can be seen as a charade since for the most part nominations from the constituency executive are accepted by the central executive. I submit that the screening committee does a more comprehensive selection process.

A sample of questions to be asked of a candidate offering himself/herself as a representative should be:

* What activities have you been engaged in in your community over the last two years?

* What type of development needs is required for your community?

* What plan of action do you have to satisfy those needs?

* What do you consider your role to be as a councillor?

* What are some of the ways you plan to make a real difference in people’s lives?

I had the fortune or misfortune of being asked one main question at my screening interview: “How long have you been living in the community (electoral district)?” The screening interview lasted no fewer than seven minutes and then I was thanked by the political leader for offering myself.

It is expected, as a councillor, one will have many different roles to balance. As the local representative it is expected you will engage with residents and groups on a wide range of different issues and take on an important community leadership role.

At the council it is expected you will contribute to the development of policies and strategies, including budget setting, and you may be involved in scrutinising council decisions or taking decisions on planning or licensing applications.

The local government system plays a crucial role in the transformation of living standards of people because it tends to be physically closer to the people in need of development than the central government system.

Because of its proximity to the people, the local government system is in a better position to ensure that government policies are translated into services that will automatically meet the needs of the people.

Without a strong local government, the efforts of the central government in the national development agenda will be in vain, because local government is meant to be the link between the central government and the people.

For local government to deliver to the expectation of every citizen, officials need to put aside their political affiliation. Council leaders need to refrain from partisan politics for the sake of development. The need for development transcends all political, social and cultural interests, hence the need for local government officials to rid themselves of partisan politics.

The importance of local government demands that there is a detailed recruitment and selection process for council members. There would be a need for a potential councillor to have sound communication and interpersonal skills. He or she must be able to work in a team but also be able to work independently with corporate bodies, interest groups and other non-governmental organisations.

Above all, that passion to be in the service of others must reside in the heart of an aspiring councillor. Some council officers were failing to deliver as they were involved in active politics at the expense of development.

I extend best wishes to all individuals offering themselves to serve their local district. These best wishes go out to individuals going up under the ruling party and the party in opposition and also independents. In the same way an opposition is important towards the smooth running of a democracy, it also follows that a council can be kept on its toes with representatives from various parties.

CUTHBERT SANDY, Point Fortin