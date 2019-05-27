Court orders compensation for truck driver

THE State has been ordered to compensate a delivery truck driver a total of $170,000 after a High Court judge found he was detained by police for seven days without reasonable cause.

Dipchand Samnarine was arrested on June 15, 2015, at his St Mary’s Village, South Oropouche home, on suspicion that he transported a container stolen from SM Jaleel and Company at South Oropouche to Arouca so that drugs could be packaged and shipped to the United States.

The police claimed a confidential informant told them a container had been stolen from SM Jaleel’s compound and taken somewhere in the east by company employees and that Samnarine was the driver. The police were also told the container would be used to conceal large quantities of drugs to be shipped to the US and that two employees of SM Jaleel were involved in planning the act.

Samnarine was taken to the Arouca police station for questioning and was released seven days later without being charged.

In his claim for compensation, Samnarine said he told the police he was dispatched by Ramdass Transport Company as a driver to go to SM Jaleel to deliver soft drinks to a mini-mart in Arouca. He said he could not remember exactly where he delivered the container, as he was not familiar with the area, but was adamant that he knew nothing of the container being stolen or being used to transport drugs.

Samnarine also complained that while at the Arouca police station, he was kept in a cell which smelled of urine and faeces and was infested by flies and cockroaches.

In awarding him compensation, Justice Joan Charles found the police did not have sufficient suspicion to arrest Samnarine.

She said according to the evidence, before Samnarine’s arrest, the police made no enquiries from SM Jaleel as to whether the container was actually stolen, and this was only done three days later.

“An inquiry from the company as to whether a container was missing should have been the first inquiry to be made. If urgency was an issue, then nothing prevented the police from arresting the two employees of SM Jaleel once confirmation had been obtained that a container had been stolen. An interview with the owners of SM Jaleel and Company would also have revealed the arrangement for the movement of containers – that the company hired another company, Ramdass Transport Company, to move its containers and that the claimant was an employee of the latter company engaged to drive trailers,” the judge said.

“.No doubt company records at both SM Jaleel and Company and Ramdass Transport would have revealed whether there was a legitimate request from SM Jaleel to Ramdass Transport on the date and time alleged, to take a trailer and container to the east to deliver product or not as the case may be. This was not done prior to arresting the claimant,” she added.

She said in the absence of information and evidence, she concluded the police did not have an honest belief in Samnarine’s guilt or a proper basis to reasonably suspect he was part of a plot to steal a container from SM Jaleel for the purpose of trafficking in/exporting of drugs.

Samnarine was represented by attorneys Alana Rambaran, Ganesh Saroop and Robert Abdool-Mitchell. Natoya Moore, Kendra Mark and Kadine Matthews appeared for the State.