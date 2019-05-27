Citizen wants police’s policy on masks

A concerned member of the public has written to Police Commissioner Gary Griffith seeking information on the police’s police on the use of masks.

Griffith was informed of the freedom of information request by Conrad Riley’s attorney, Terry Boyer, in a letter which also said if the requested information was not supplied within the statutory period, judicial review proceedings will be started.

Riley is from Arima. His request did not detail why he was seeking the information. When contacted, Boyer refused to provide further details, citing attorney-client privilege.

In the request, Riley asked for any document, policy, guidelines, departmental order, regulation, standing order, instructions detailing or setting out the use-of-mask policy of the TTPS. He also wants copies of them which authorise units of the police service to use masks, and on which occasions they are authorised to do so.

In the alternative, Riley has asked for an edited version of the documents if they are deemed to be exempt under the Act.

Riley’s request was made today.