Charles: Teachers, deans must enforce discipline

Division of Education, Innovation and Energy Administrator Sheryl Ann Solomon addresses attendees at the recent Principals’ conference.

KINNESHA GEORGE-HARRY

“For the love of our children: The many facets of school discipline.”

This was the theme of the Principals’ conference hosted by the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Division of Education, Innovation and Energy last Thursday at the conference room of the Tobago School Nutrition Society in Canaan.

The conference brought together Principals from the primary and secondary school levels to discuss the issue of discipline in schools.

In bringing greetings at the opening of the conference, Chief Secretary and Secretary for Education, Innovation and Energy Kelvin Charles said a team effort is necessary when students are being disciplined.

He added that the new system, where there are deans of discipline assigned to most schools, creates a disconnect as the teachers who interact more frequently with the students are often times not included when disciplinary action is being taken. He said the teachers better understand the students and with the help of the dean of discipline can advise on what action is best for the student.

Charles said some students use indiscipline as a coping mechanism when they’re unable to read and understand at a particular level. In light of this, he called on the Principals and teachers to ensure that students leave the primary level competent enough to cope at the secondary level.

He said the Teachers’ Centre at John Dial was institutionalised on the island to provide much needed support for Tobago’s teachers with the hope of fostering a better learning experience for Tobago’s children.