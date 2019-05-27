Cepep chair walks out of JSC meeting

CEPEP Chaairman Ashton Ford at his office in Ste. Madeleine. File photo

Chairman of the Cepep Company Ltd Ashton Ford walked out of the Joint Select Committee on State Enterprises hearing this morning, refusing to participate if the auditors were allowed to sit in.

Ford said he would not stay at the meeting if Anil Bridglal, managing partner of Hardys Chartered Accountants, was allowed to contribute.

He said despite the board's attempts to resolve the payment of outstanding fees to contractors internally, Hardys Chartered Accountants refused to meet to confirm the figures.

"I will not take part in this meeting. Because this gentleman refused to meet with the audit comittee, he insists on meeting with me," Ford said.

After Ford left, Bridglal said he could not issue an audit opinion because the company refused to supply pertinent information on going concerns.

Committee member Wade Mark later described Ford's walkout as disrespectful.