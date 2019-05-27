Blind, visually impaired children eye Paralympics Games

Ako Moosai (right) and Asha Lall from Team Titans Goalball Club save a shot during an exhibition match against Northern Royalties at the Paragon Sports Club, Debe yesterday.

IT IS the hope of blind and visually impaired children to represent TT one day in the Paralympics Games by competing in the goalpost category.

The sport, which is not popular in TT, was introduced to the group of children, and a few adults, over a year ago. Yesterday, six teams were on show as the sport was officially launched by the TT Blind Welfare Association at the Paragon Sports Club in Debe.

TT Blind Welfare Association welfare officer Lakhan Seepersad told Newsday the children and adults have been working hard, trying to ‘perfect the sport.’

The goalpost sport is played by two teams, each comprising three players. The purpose of each team is to roll the ball along the floor, towards the goal line.

Seepersad said the ball, which is made of hard rubber, has holes in it that allow bells, inside the ball, to be heard as the ball moves.

He said the launch of the sport was in commemoration the 105th anniversary of the Association.

Seepersad hopes that the participants can earn selections to the national team.

“It is really the dream of the children,” he said.

“They want to represent their country and we continue to encourage them with hopes that one day they will do such. It will take more work but I really hope one day blind and visually blind children and adults can represent this country, in the Paralympics Games in this sport.”

Seepersad said people who are blind and visually impaired don’t have many opportunities to play, or have physical exercise, so this is a good avenue to encourage physical fitness and build confidence levels in children.