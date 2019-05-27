Abdulah: Invest in MSJ for better life

David Abdulah

IF you invest in building the political party the Movement of Social Justice (MSJ), once they get into government, your investment will be returned by policies that would make your life better.

This was the assurance given by political leader David Abdulah addressing the audience at a telethon held at the OWTU Paramount Building Circular Road, San Fernando, on Sunday. Abdulah called on people to continue to donate money towards the party even after the telethon.

“Most people who contribute big money are investors and when they invest they want a return they want back their principle and interest.”

He said in TT we have wealthy people who get wealthy by greed and corrupt acts.

"Imagine a better in TT? I ask you, can you imagine a better life for everyone? Because there are some of us who have a fantastical great life because of greed and injustice.”

Abdulah said he wanted a better life for all not just a few and that is what the MSJ was about.

“If you can make a contribution don’t just contribute today, you can contribute next week, the week after, next month and next year. In that way, everyone who contributes will be part of owning the MSJ and the investment you will get back in your investment with principle because the MSJ government will ensure that you will have a better life.”