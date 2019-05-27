$1M gratuity to former Cepep CEO ‘not normal’

Opposition Senator Wade Mark

Joint Select Committee member Wade Mark today queried the gratuity payment of $1 million to former chief executive member of Cepep Carl Jagdeo after having held the position for one year.

Wade questioned the payment saying there was a gag order preventing them from knowing his salary, or how he came by that amount.

Deputy permanent secretary at the Finance Ministry, Investmenst Division, Jennifer Lutchman said a gratuity of this nature was "not normal."