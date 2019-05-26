Zion’s love for football 10-year-old medals in Special Olympics

Zion Karan, left, a 10-year-old special Olympian is assisted by his teacher during last Saturday's Digicel Special Olympics at Jean Pierre Complex, Port of Spain. PHOTOS BY SHANE SUPERVILLE

Zion Karan has come a long way since last year's Digicel Special Olympics. The 10-year-old athlete has improved greatly in his understanding and appreciation of the game of football, through the love, support and dedication of his family and teachers and has even won a bronze medal in the technical category of this year's Special Olympics.

Zion is a student of the Lady Hochoy School for Special Needs Children in Cocorite, he suffers with global developmental delay, or GDD, a condition which affects a child's intellectual capacity and can occur for any period between the early stages of development in the womb up to 18-years-old.

Newsday Kids caught up with Zion and his mother Phedra Karan to get a better understanding of what motivates the young athlete and his expectations for the future.

Despite having a relatively limited vocabulary for a child his age, Zion has no problem expressing his joy and elation over winning his first medal.

"Zion has come a long way as a special needs child. When he was four-years-old that was when he was beginning to learn how to walk and talk," Zion's mother Phedra Karan said on Thursday.

"I as a parent never stopped helping, guiding and showing him everything he needed to do and learn to start school. I was really fortunate to meet such blessed and hardworking teachers at the Lady Hochoy School where he attends now. Under all of his teachers he really overcame all obstacles and blossomed.

"I just wanted to say thank you to all of the teachers at the Lady Hochoy School and Digicel for making this last Saturday a day to remember for all of the children."

Children with GDD are prone to epileptic seizures, so to minimise the effects of this, Zion is required to take Epilim and Tegretol, twice daily before breakfast and dinner.

Despite these challenges, Zion is your fairly typical little boy, he enjoys listening to music, watching cartoons and playing with his toys. Most recently he found a passion for football.

In training for the Special Olympics, Zion's teachers said there was a marked improvement in his focus, understanding and dedication to the game.

Asked how he felt about his accomplishment, Zion said it made him feel like a star.

"I feel really good. All the children clapped. I feel good."