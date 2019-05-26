Thompson, Blackman, Anthony earn CCCAN standard Nat’l Open Long Course Championships

Flying Fish Swim Club’s Jeron Thompson enters the pool in the Boys 11 & over 100m freestyle, during the ASATT National Open Long Course Championship 2019 at the National Aqutic Centre, Couva,on Friday.

JERON Thompson, Nikoli Blackman and Zoe Anthony were among the swimmers achieving the Central American and Caribbean Swimming Championships (CCCAN) A standard on day two of the National Open Long Course Championships at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva, on Friday night.

The National Championships gives local swimmers the opportunity to qualify for the CCCAN meet in Barbados from June 24 to July 8.

Blackman, 13, won the mixed 11 and Over 1,500m freestyle event in 17 minutes, 21.07 seconds (17:21.07) that was fast enough to make the A standard of 17:52.59 in the boys 13 to 14 category. Second placed Nelson Marquise, third placed Josiah Changar and fourth placed Michael McLeod all made the B standard in the boys 13 to 14 category. Marquise ended second in 18:05.64, Changar was third in 18:27.50 and McLeod was fourth in 19:04.29.

In the girls 11 and Over 200m individual medley, Anthony continued her top form at the championships winning the event in 2:34.57 that earned her the A standard of 2:35.07.

There were multiple qualifiers in the girls 11 and Over 100m freestyle A final. Amelia Rajack was fifth in 1:03.17, just dipping under the A standard in the girls 11 to 12 category of 1:03.64. Second placed Gabrielle Vickles and fourth placed Anthony made the CCCAN B standard of 1:02.92 in the girls 13 to 14 category. In the B final, Lyla Browne achieved the B standard of 1:05.44 in the girls 11 to 12 category when she ended second in 1:03.85.

Top national youth swimmer Thompson earned the A standard of 52.25 in the boys 18 and Over 100m freestyle after winning the boys 11 and Over 100m A final in 52.02. Achieving the B standard of 54.06 in the boys 15 to 17 age group were second placed Aqeel Joseph and third placed Malik Nelson. Joseph snatched silver in 53.65 and Nelson grabbed bronze in 53.74. Sixth placed Blackman and seventh placed Aaron Stuart dipped under the boys 13 to 14 B standard of 57.45 with times of 56.25 and 56.56 respectively.

There were also two qualifiers in the boys 11 and Over B final with Kadon Williams and Johann-Matthew Matamoro earning boys 13 to 14 B standards. Williams was third in 56.78 and Matamoro ended fourth in 57.18. The championships continued yesterday and ends today.