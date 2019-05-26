Lizarazo vs Carringtonin Hibiscus Classic final

Safiya Carrington

YULIANA LIZARAZO will meet Safiya Carrington in today’s singles final of the in the ITF World Tennis Tour Hibiscus Classic Women’s 15s tournament, at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.

In yesterday’s semi-finals, Lizarazo, the second-seeded Colombian, stormed back from dropping the first set to defeat seventh-seed Nadia Echeverria Alam of Venezuela 3-6, 6-1, 7-6(5) while Carrington, an unseeded American, whipped top seed Alice Gilian of Great Britain 6-2, 6-1.

On Friday, TT’s remaining representative Breana Stampfli, pulled out of her quarter-final clash against Gilian due to injury.Also on Friday, Carrington needed three sets to oust Olga Brozda of Poland 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-1, Lizarazo got past US’ Sabastiani Leon 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 and Echeverria Alam of Venezuela came back from a set down to beat third-seeded Lexie Stevens of the Netherlands 2-6, 7-5, 6-3.Today’s action will serve off at 3 pm.

Other Results –THURSDAY –Singles Second Round: Olga Brozda (Poland) bt Maria Tanasescu (Canada) 6-3, 7-5; Alice Gilian (Great Britain) bt Tricia Mar (US) 6-3, 6-3.Doubles Quarter-Finals: Dakota Fordham (US)/Amy Kaplan (US) bt Audrey Ann Blakely (US)/Rushri Wijesundera (US) 7-6, 0-6, 10-5; Yuliana Lizarazo (Colombia)/Maria Tanasescu (Canada) bt Anya King (TT)/Soizette Simmons (TT) 6-1, 6-0.