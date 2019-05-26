King hat-trick gives Hawks victory

KENTON King struck a hat-trick to lead Trendsetter Hawks Team Two to a 3-1 win over North Coast SCC when Under-15 North Zone matches in the Republic Bank National Youth Football League continued, at the Queen’s Park Savannah,Port of Spain, yesterday.

King gave Hawks an early lead in the 11th minute, a lead they held until the 60th minute when Josiah Ross equalised. A minute later, King gave Hawks the lead again before completing his hat-trick in the 67th minute.

There were also victories for QPCC FA II, Santa Cruz United and RSSR in the Under-15 category. QPCC FA got past TT Maestros 2-0, Santa Cruz defeated St Mary’s College 2-1 and RSSR got past Laventille United by default.

In the Under-11 category, Jaseem Celestine scored a double but it was only enough to help Trendsetter Hawks Team One to a 2-2 draw against QPCC FA. Celestine gave Hawks the lead in the fifth minute, before Benjamin Harrigan levelled the match in the seventh minute.

Hawks regained the lead in the 18th minute, but QPCC equalised for the second time in the 29th minute through Caden Trestrail.

Matches were also held in East and Tobago yesterday, while matches will be played in South today.

RESULTS

Under-15

QPCC FA 2 (Zane Marshall 57th, Ty Mitchell 68th) vs TT Maestros 0

Trendsetter Hawks Team Two 3 Kenton King 11th, 61st, 67th) vs North Coast SCC 1 (Josiah Ross 60th)

Santa Cruz United 2 (Anthony Fox 60th, Jason Walters 63rd) vs St Mary’s College 1 (Ronald Rigaud 49th)

RSSR def Laventille United by default

Under-11

North Coast SCC 3 (Ozia Danclair 25th, Noah Felix 30th, Marvin Quintero 37th) vs Laventille United 1 (Daniel Hazelwood 40th)

North Coast SCC 0 VS Trendsetter Hawks Team II 0

Trendsetter Hawks Team One 2 (Jaseem Celestine 5th, 18th) vs QPCC FA 2 (Benjamin Harrigan 7th, Caden Trestrail 29th)

Laventille United 1 (Kymani Bain 36th) vs Rosary Boys FC 0