CAFE invites Pan Trinbago to Maryland

PAN Trinbago has been invited to visit the Cultural Academy for Excellence (CAFE), Inc in Maryland, USA from June 3-10.

The invitation was extended by Lorna Green, CEO and founder of the CAFE. Denise LJ Hernandez, secretary and Marcus Ash, education officer, will represent the organisation.

CAFE is an award-winning not-for-profit organisation founded in 1996. The programme features an after-school and Saturday academy which uses the performing arts to improve the academic performance of students in grades one-12, with pan as the instrument of choice.

In the letter of invitation, CAFE said it is delighted with Pan Trinbago’s programmatic focus on support for youths.

“As a consequence, CAFE is interested in collaborating with Pan Trinbago to promote the steelpan as a premier vehicle for advancing art-based education in primary and secondary schools.

“CAFE recognises the fact that TT remains at the forefront of the global steelpan movement and believes that partnership with Pan Trinbago would raise the level of performance and musicianship amongst youth in the United States, and also strengthen the impact of steelpan as a representative of cultural excellence, distinction and intelligence.”

During the week-long visit, the officers will have a number of engagements, including a tour of the facilities, meeting with the CAFE board and members of the community and CAFE’s graduation.

Hernandez and Ash will visit places of interest such as the Smithsonian African American Museum in Washington, DC. A courtesy visit to the TT ambassador is also on the planned list of activities.