ARC elections on hold

THE scheduled election of officers to serve on the Arima Race Club (ARC) will not take place today.However, the AGM (Annual General Meeting) will come off as planned, at the ARC office, Santa Rosa Park, Arima from 10 am.According to a news report last night, the election of officers was postponed following an injunction filed by members John O'Brien and Robert Bernard.The injunction relates to the 58 new members who were eligible to vote for all positions except the post of president.According to the report, the order was granted by judge Nadia Kangaloo and it stated that the AGM can come off as planned but there can be no election of officers.Incumbent president Baskaran Bassawh and and acting secretary Sita Ragonanan will now have a fortnight to answer questions raised by O'Brien and Bernard about the eligibility of certain members even though their nominations are not in compliance with the rules of the ARC.