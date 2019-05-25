‘We demand our world be saved’ Catholic schools march for climate change action

Gabriella Chaves and Zoe Camacho, both of St Bernadette’s Prep School in St Ann's, hold up their unique poster illustrating the need to protect “Mother Earth” at the Laudato Si’ Generation Climate Change march, at Jackson Square, opposited the Archbishop’s residence in St Clair, yesterday.

JAMES LANSER

Students from 20 Roman Catholic schools marched to the Archbishop’s house to raise awareness and demand action be taken to protect the environment.

The event was arranged by the Franciscan Institute for Personal and Family Development, a ministry of the Sisters of the Sorrowful Mother.

The march began in Jackson Square St Ann’s, the students were marking the fourth anniversary of Pope Francis’ papal encyclical “Laudato Si” which called for better “care of our common home.”

Boys from Sacred Heart RC said “We are here to demand our world be saved! Its our home.”

The march was conducted in union with a international climate change outreach going on around the world today.

Analisa Ramsahai, Laudato Si animator for the global Catholic climate movement, said the march was done to raise awareness about the current climate crisis.

She said the patron of the event was the apostolic nuncio Archbishop Fortunatus Nwachukwu. However, Nwachukwu was unable to attend and was represented by the deputy of mission Msgr Julien Kabore.

At end of the march, a petition, signed by the students was read out and presented to Kabore.

The petition called on leaders to protect the world and save it from being destroyed.

The 20 participating schools were St Ann’s RC, Belmont Boys, Brazil High School, St Bernadette’s Prep, St Dominic’s, Holy Name Prep, Holy Name Convent (PoS), St Joseph’s Boys RC, Maria Regina, St Joseph’s Convent (PoS), St Monica’s Prep, Newtown Girls, St Joseph’s Convent (St. Joseph), St Rose Girls, Sacred Heart Boys, Sacred Heart Girls, St Mary’s College, St Xavier’s Private School, St Mary’s (Mucurapo), and St Joseph Girls RC.