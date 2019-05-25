Tobago’s Jade Monkey bar manager shot

The manager of the popular Jade Monkey Bar & Grill, Crown Point, Tobago, is nursing injuries at the Scarborough General Hospital after he was shot by a gunman early this morning.

Police sources told Newsday that Kevin Henry, 34, arrived at his Blue Heron Drive, New Grange home, around 3.30 am when he was approached by a gunman.

Police said Henry was shot in his legs in what they believe was an attempted robbery.

Officers of the Shirvan Road Police Station responded to the shooting and are continuing investigations.