Stop seizing pumps

THE EDITOR: Unless the Government does something to restrain WASA from seeking revenge on certain citizens, things are going to get worse.

WASA has always been a problem and now that matters are bad it is trying its hardest to find fault with some of its customers.

It has gone as far as seizing essential water pumps with the help of the police. WASA must be curtailed from pursuing underhand tactics. Now.

GA MARQUES via e-mail