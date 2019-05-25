St Louis funeral Wednesday in France

Dexter St Louis at the 2015 Solo National Table Tennis Championships. PHOTO COURTESY JOVAN BARKLEY

THE funeral of former top TT table tennis player Dexter St Louis will be held in Bordeaux, France, on Wednesday.

A press release sent by St Louis’ ex-attorney Matthew Gayle said, “In accordance with Dexter’s own wishes, his funeral will take place at the Saint Vincent de Paul Church in Merignac, Bordeaux. After the service, which is expected to be broadcast live on Facebook, he will be laid to rest in the Merignac Cemetery. His family asked that instead of sending any floral tributes, persons so inclined consider an act of kindness closer to home in his honour.”

St Louis had lived in France for a number of years.

On Wednesday, other members of St Louis’ family are expected to hold a function in his honour in Trinidad. The TT Table Tennis Association told Newsday the association will also hold a memorial for him in the near future.

St Louis died after a short illness on May 16 in Bordeaux, surrounded by his wife, Jeromaine and two daughters, Rheann (Chung) and Axelle.

St Louis first represented TT in table tennis in 1983 at age 15 and went on to represent this country proudly, most recently at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia. St Louis remains the only person to represent TT in table tennis at the Olympic Games, competing at the 1996 Atlanta and 2008 Beijing Games.