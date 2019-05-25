Registrar's office closed again

A notice posted outside the closed office of the Ministry of Legal Affairs on Leotaud St, San Fernando, yesterday. PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER

THREE days after a rat infestation was blamed for the early closing of the registrar's office at Leotaud Street in San Fernando, it was closed yesterday.

People who went to do business were greeted with a sign which said the office was closed for the day. No explanation was given and, like on Wednesday, many people complained about the closure.

Rachel Smart, who lives at Point Fortin, told Newsday she needed a new birth certificate.

“I came to apply for one because I need it to do something. They did not even advertise to say they are going to be closed.”

Another woman said, “This is craziness. When I reached, I did not know what was going on. The sign fell on the ground and someone put it back up. It is a very inefficient system and very terrible especially being a government office. Yesterday it was opened but I decided to come today.”

After waiting hours on Tuesday at the office, the staff informed the people at about 10 am that due to a rat infestation problem the office had to be prematurely closed. Many people expressed anger and complained about poor customer service.

Officials from the San Fernando City Corporation said the Health Department was not contacted on the issue. One official referred all questions to the Legal Affairs Ministry.

Attempts to contact the Attorney General and the Ministry were unsuccessful.