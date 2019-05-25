Monster recognised for Great Race record

Members of Motul Monster with TT Powerboat Association (TTPBA) members at a function to recognise the world record achieved by Monster in the TT Great Race last year. President of the TTBPA Marcus Gomez, from back row left, Joshua Sabeeney, Joey Sabeeney, former TTBPA president Roger Bell, Peter Peake, Daniel Peake, Brent Branker of the TTPBA. Robin Geofroy, front row from left, Nicholas Gomes, Paul J Charles, Alfed Bell, Derrick Gomes.

TT International Great Race champions Motul Monster received the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM) Record Certificate in recognition of the team’s world record-breaking performance at the 2018 TT International Great Race.

Monster won the 80.5-mile race in a record time of 47 minutes and 43 seconds, travelling at an average speed of 102.2 miles per hour. On Wednesday, the TT Powerboat Racing Association (TTPBA) held a private ceremony to honour Monster and present the team with the award.

During the team’s illustrious career from 2011 to 2018, Monster started 64 races and won 57 – including four Great Race wins comprising a hat-trick from 2013 to 2015, followed by another victory in 2018.

In an interview with Newsday, Monster member Alfred Bell was elated with the team’s achievement.

He said, “That is an awesome thing, it is an awesome feeling. When someone goes to the Olympics and they get a gold medal, signifying that they are the best in the world, you can’t help but feel that this is a tremendous achievement. It was a lot of hard work, a lot of effort and it is a huge team effort to be able to get the boat functioning, working at the top of its game.”

Former president of the TTPBA Roger Bell was on hand to present the certificate. Roger said because the Great Race is now an international event it is significant for the sport and the country, as this accreditation attracts international competitors, which in turn can and will entice sport tourism. This country is now acknowledged as a world class racing destination with international standards.

Alfred said teams around the world will be interested in competing in the Great Race, but racing schedules may prove a challenge. “There would be many people around the world who would qualify to enter...but it means the (Great) Race can’t conflict with any of their race schedules or it can’t conflict with their timing. In America, one of the biggest championship races is held in the same month as our Great Race, so it is often a conflicting race with their schedule.”

At the ceremony, Peter Peake and Joey Sabeeney of Monster were asked about defending the Great Race title this year. Although they did not confirm, they were confident that their 2018 record would stand for a few years to come.

Also attending the ceremony from the TTPBA were current president Marcus Gomes and Brent Branker.